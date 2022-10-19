Region reaching peak of heat Wednesday before rapid cooldown

Temperatures are warming another 4 to 8 degrees Wednesday, making it the warmest day of the week. The coast will be in the 80s, and inland in the 80s to mid 90s.

Offshore flow is keeping the marine layer quite minimal, and it may not be present at all for the South Coast. Under ridging, we are about 10 to 15 degrees above average.

The weather is taking a sharp turn Thursday. Onshore flow returns and will start to create a more robust marine layer. Temperatures will cool a few degrees.

Temperatures will keep cooling Friday and Saturday with an inside slider. Any rain from the low will likely stay to the southeast. The marine layer will deepen and there is potential for drizzle.

Cold air advection will keep Sunday cool with less marine layer. Temperatures start to warm more Monday with some offshore trends back in the forecast.