Clouds and cooler temperatures this weekend…

Warm temperatures are being felt in most areas in Southern California this afternoon. High pressure will continue to dominate the region through Wednesday evening!

While conditions will be warm on Thursday, an area of low pressure will start to slowly approach from the west. Highs will trend about five to ten degrees cooler near the coasts and about two to four degrees cooler in inland on Thursday.

By Friday and Saturday morning, the marine layer will thicken up and temperatures will continue to come down. Areas of drizzle may develop. Mountain locations could even see a bit of light rain, however amounts will remain light.

High pressure will build in Monday with temperatures moderating.