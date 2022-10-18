One more day of heat before a quick cooldown

Temperatures were warmer Tuesday and the warming trend continues into Wednesday, which is expected to be the warmest day of the week. Highs inland are primarily in the 90s, while highs along the coast soar to the mid 70s to low 80s. Temperatures will begin to progressively fall day-by-day as we approach the weekend.

A drastic change in the forecast is expected due to an approaching low pressure system that will bring significant cooling. This system will bring back the low clouds and fog back later this week, with a rapid cooldown expected to begin by Thursday. This weekend, highs will be about 20 degrees cooler in some cities across the area.

This mid-October week is beginning with summer-like temperatures, but by the weekend, it will feel fall-like once more.