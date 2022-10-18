A quick warmup through Wednesday, with a just as quick cooldown after

Temperatures will warm further Tuesday. The coast will be in the 70s up to the low 80s, and inland in the 80s up to 90 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure and offshore flow is keeping the region warm and shrinking the marine layer. However, an upper low in the ocean to the southwest of us could bring in some mid and high-level clouds to the Central Coast.

Wednesday will continue with similar conditions, and temperatures will warm another few degrees. It will likely be the warmest day of the week, sitting 8 to 12 degrees above normal.

Onshore flow returns Thursday. The marine layer will deepen and could re-introduce drizzle to the forecast. An inside slider will start a rapid cooldown.

Temperatures will cool a bit each day through the weekend. Gusty northerly winds could follow the dry frontal passage.