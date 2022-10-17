A warmup begins this week after a cooler than normal first half of October

Temperatures are warming a bit to start the week. Monday on the coast will be in the upper 60s to 70s, and inland in the upper 70s to 80s.

The marine layer will give the region a gray morning. A ridge of high pressure is moving in to replace our cooler upper low, which is to the west of LA.

Temperatures will continue warming a few degrees Tuesday, and more on Wednesday, which will likely be the warmest day of the week. The marine layer will shrink with offshore flow developing. However, there may be a slew of mid and upper-level clouds with the upper low moving to the southwest of LA.

By Thursday, a trough will undercut the ridge. Temperatures will cool off. The marine layer will deepen each day through the weekend with potential for drizzle.