A brief warming trend began Monday

After a gloomy, rainy, and cool weekend, a warming trend began Monday for the entire region. With decreasing onshore flow and less cloud cover, even coastal communities will be warmer than they have been for the past several weeks.

Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, but temperatures Tuesday will be warmer than they were on Monday. Temperatures everywhere are expected to increase by 5-10 degrees, but this warm up is rather short lived because relief from the heat arrives later this week.

Highs inland will be in the mid to upper 80s, while highs along the coast primarily stay in the 70s. While wind speeds are expected to pick up, they will stay below advisory levels for the time being.