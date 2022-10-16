Sunday Evening Forecast October 16th

More stubborn fog for much of the coast today which kept things on the cool to mild side. More fog is expected for the overnight and in to early Monday, lows will be mostly in the 50's and 60's. Clouds could linger right along the coast for much of Monday which will keeps things on the cool to mild side. Inland areas should see better clearing and warming with highs possibly back in the 80's!

Looking ahead, low pressure to our south will finally drift farther east and a warming trend is expected for most areas through about mid week. Fog will likely remain along the coast, but better and quicker clearing is expected. Temperatures could tick upward in to the 80's and 90's by Tuesday. Yet another area of low pressure will drift toward the West Coast and as with the last one, it will be cut off from the main steering currents of the Jet Stream. This means some unpredictability remains for the extended forecast. For now, we will call for more clouds, cooler temperatures and just a slight chance for sprinkles by late in the work week.