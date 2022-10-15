Saturday Evening Forecast October 15th

A very stubborn and stationary area of low pressure continues to push moisture north and slight chances for showers, drizzle and even inland thunder will linger in to early Sunday. We don't expect to see anything too dramatic, but we are watching our forecast models and radars to try and stay ahead of any potential showers. Look for coastal clouds on Sunday, but better clearing is expected with just some beach communities seeing lingering clouds. Highs will mostly be in the 60's and 70's.

Looking ahead, low pressure to our south will finally drift farther east and a warming trend is expected for most areas through about mid week. Fog will likely remain along the coast, but better and quicker clearing is expected. Temperatures could tick upward in to the 80's and 90's by Tuesday. Yet another area of low pressure will drift toward the West Coast and as with the last one, it will be cut off from the main steering currents of the Jet Stream. This means some unpredictability remains for the extended forecast. For now, we will call for more clouds, cooler temperatures and just a slight chance for sprinkles by late in the work week.