A mild Friday with cooler temperatures over the weekend

Temperatures are hardly moving Friday. The coast will stay below average in the mid 60s to mid 70s, and the interior will hit up to the mid 80s.

The marine layer will stay persistent, especially for the Central Coast. In some areas, the marine layer could actually squeeze out a little bit of drizzle.

Over the weekend, the upper low to the south is wobbling around. Most likely, we will remain dry with extra cloud cover. However, there is a 20 to 30 percent chance we could see more moisture on the South Coast and in Ventura County respectively. Temperatures will drop a tad.

Next week will start out mild and dry with a mini warmup through midweek. Next weekend could bring more unsettled weather.