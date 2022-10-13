More coastal clouds, slightly cooler temps

The small storm system moved out of our region, but the cloud cover did linger into Thursday. Rainfall totals only amount to trace amounts. Friday is expected to be similar to Thursday's weather pattern, with mild temperatures along the coast with lingering clouds and warm inland temperatures. Due to the increased cloud cover and marine layer expected Saturday, there can be some light rain produced from all the clouds for the South Coast and Ventura County. Once again, the amount of rain is not expected to be significant.

On Friday, temperatures will be almost identical to Thursday. Highs along the coast will stay in the 60s and 70s, while highs inland will primarily be in the 80s once again. A cooling trend is expected this weekend with much more comfortable temperatures. Inland communities are forecasted to drop to the mid to upper 70s as well.