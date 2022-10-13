Chances of rain diminish Thursday, but temperatures stay mild

Temperatures are a mixed bag Thursday with some areas cooling and some warming, but overall, our coast will stay below average. The coast will be in the mid 60s to mid 70s. The interior will be in the 70s to 80s.

The cut-off upper low near the Channel Islands is wobbling. As it does so, it will lose moisture and the chance of showers diminishes, though we will still see instability in the morning.

Friday may drop a tad in temperatures with a bigger drop over the weekend. The marine layer will be deep with possible drizzle. The upper low track is unclear, and has a slight chance of bringing more moisture.

Temperatures will stay mild early next week with onshore flow and a persistent marine layer.