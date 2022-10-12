Pockets of precipitation with a lingering chance of isolated T-storms

A small storm system brought rain to the South Coast and Ventura County Tuesday night into Wednesday, but rainfall totals are nowhere near significant. While the chance of isolated thunderstorms in the mountains and scattered showers lingers into Thursday, only light pockets of precipitation are expected for the South Coast and Central Coast. Thus far, there have been trace rain totals across the area. Ventura County and cities further South will get slightly more rain, but overall this is not a significant rainmaker for the entire area.

Night through morning low clouds and fog linger into the end of the week, due to an area of low pressure over the region. Temperatures will stay mild along the coast, with a dense marine layer in the morning for coastal communities, which is keeping temperatures generally mild.

Highs along the coast will be in the 60s and 70s Thursday, while highs inland will primarily be in the 80s once more.