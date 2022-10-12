A slight chance of isolated and scattered thunderstorms lingers Wednesday

Temperatures are only changing by a degree or two Wednesday, keeping coastal areas below average. The coast will be in the mid 60s to low 70s, and inland in the 70s to 80s.

Low pressure is still centered just off the coast of Southwest California. It continues to bring a 20 percent or so chance of isolated and scattered thunderstorms to LA, Ventura, and Santa Barbara Counties, especially in the afternoon.

The night to morning marine layer pattern will stay firmly in place, despite any extra cloud cover from the upper low. By Thursday and Friday, the low moves slightly northward.

Any rain chances diminish Thursday and skies will clear out a little better. Temperatures may rise by just a couple degrees.

Warming is short-lived as temperatures drop a tad over the weekend. The low will push to the east. The marine layer could be lifted enough for some drizzle.