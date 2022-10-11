Skip to Content
A mild Tuesday on the coast with isolated chances of mountain rain

Temperatures are changing little on Tuesday. The coast will be below average in the mid 60s to low 70s. The interior will be near or above average in the 80s.

Onshore flow is keeping the night to morning marine layer pattern in place, which will burn off around late morning to early afternoon. There will also be extra mid and upper-level cloud cover.

Instability around the mountains of Santa Barbara and Ventura County, and the Cuyama Valley is creating a 20 percent chance of isolated thunderstorms. There is a flood watch in effect for these areas from noon until 10:00 pm Tuesday. Take extra caution around low-lying, flood-prone areas and burn scars.

An upper low is spinning in the Pacific Ocean to the west of LA. It will sit in place through much of the week before budging east over the weekend.

As the low moves, more mid and upper-level cloud cover will come over our area. It may or may not disrupt the marine layer. Temperatures will fall slightly.

