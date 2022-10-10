Below average along the coast, above average inland

While inland communities are staying above normal and warm at the start of the second full week of October, the coasts and valleys are enjoying fall-like, below average temperatures. Increasing onshore flow, along with night and morning low clouds and fog are helping keep temperatures mild along the coast. The morning marine layer is expected to linger for most of the week.

Along the coast, highs will primarily be in the 60s and 70s. Even though inland temperatures have dropped and they are finally experiencing some relief from the sweltering heat, highs are still expected to be in the 80s on Tuesday, which is above average for this time of year.

Temperatures are expected to stay generally mild this week and inland temperatures are forecasted to drop as well.