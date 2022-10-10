A June-like start to the second full week of October

Temperatures are below normal at the coast, but near or above it in the interior Monday. The coast will be in the mid 60s to low 70s, and interior in the 80s.

Temperatures are cooling a tad with June-like onshore flow. The marine layer will stick around in the night to morning hours each day this week. Until Thursday, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the Ventura and LA County mountains.

An upper low is spinning in the Pacific Ocean to the west of LA, where it will sit stubbornly until the weekend. It will start to move east Saturday and Sunday. Weekend temperatures will also cool slightly as the low moves.