Sunday Evening Forecast Oct 9th

Another marine layer dominated day with cool to mild conditions near the coast and much warmer inland. The marine layer is expected to thicken up once again for the overnight and in to early Monday. We could even see some drizzle for the morning hours along our coastal foothills. Highs on Monday will once again be in the 60's and 70;s near ocean with 70's and 80's farther inland. A very slight chance for inland thunder will come in to play during the afternoon and early evening. Chances are very slim, but we will need to keep a close eye on our radars all Monday.

Looking ahead, the onshore flow is expected to linger through much of next week with perhaps some thinning and quicker clearing for the second half of next week. This means that more 60's and 70's will be expected near the coast with 80's farther inland. The slight threat for thunder will come back again for Tuesday afternoon. again, we'll be watching closely just in case anything inland can hold together bring some rain. Another slight chance for moisture will come in to play by next weekend. Other than that, just a quiet weather week ahead is expected as we head toward the middle of October.