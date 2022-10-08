Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 6:43 pm
Published 6:37 pm

Saturday Evening Forecast Oct 8th

Carbon copy weather from Friday to Saturday a mild onshore flow keeps our coast mild and inland areas on the warm side. Look for more fog for the overnight and in to early Sunday. Highs will once again be on the cool to mild side near the coast and much warmer inland. An area of low pressure top our south will push up some moisture with possible showers for areas of Southern California. At this time, we do not expect anything to reach this far north.

Looking ahead, marine layer clouds and more mild weather is expected for the start of the new work week. weak areas of low pressure will approach the coast through mid week with maybe some drizzle possible as the marine layer thickens up. High pressure will build by the second of next week and that could create some slight offshore winds. Better clearing is expected for marine layer clouds and gradual warming as we head toward next weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Shawn Quien

Shawn Quien is the weekend weather anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Shawn, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content