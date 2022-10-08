Saturday Evening Forecast Oct 8th

Carbon copy weather from Friday to Saturday a mild onshore flow keeps our coast mild and inland areas on the warm side. Look for more fog for the overnight and in to early Sunday. Highs will once again be on the cool to mild side near the coast and much warmer inland. An area of low pressure top our south will push up some moisture with possible showers for areas of Southern California. At this time, we do not expect anything to reach this far north.

Looking ahead, marine layer clouds and more mild weather is expected for the start of the new work week. weak areas of low pressure will approach the coast through mid week with maybe some drizzle possible as the marine layer thickens up. High pressure will build by the second of next week and that could create some slight offshore winds. Better clearing is expected for marine layer clouds and gradual warming as we head toward next weekend.