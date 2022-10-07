Morning marine layer for the coast, hot inland temps

The warming trend continues into Saturday, as onshore flow weakens and high pressure remains aloft. Inland temperatures will be hot again, with highs inland in the 80s and mid 90s. Along the coast, temperatures are much more comfortable, with highs primarily in the 70s. Coastal communities will wake up with a morning marine layer and will have more overnight and morning low clouds and fog. The marine layer will dissipate rather quickly for the South Coast and Ventura County's coast, but will linger into the evening hours for the Central Coast.

Relief from the heat for inland communities arrives early next week, when low pressure develops over the area and brings temperatures near normal. However, the cool down is rather short-lived because the second half of the week is going to be warm once again.