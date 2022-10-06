Mild coast with more clouds, inland temps soar

While the coast continues to enjoy lingering overnight cloud cover and a morning marine layer Friday and into the weekend, temperatures inland continue to soar. Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the week for inland communities, with above normal temperatures expected. However, relief from the heat is on the way.

We have to endure one more day of warm temperatures before further cooling arrives. Along the coast, temperatures are generally mild with highs in the 60s and 70s, while highs in the interior spots soar to the upper 80s and mid 90s.

A cooling trend is on the way as low pressure develops over the area early next week, dropping both coastal and inland temperatures.