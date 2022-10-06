Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 5:45 pm
Published 5:43 pm

Mild coast with more clouds, inland temps soar

While the coast continues to enjoy lingering overnight cloud cover and a morning marine layer Friday and into the weekend, temperatures inland continue to soar. Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the week for inland communities, with above normal temperatures expected. However, relief from the heat is on the way.

We have to endure one more day of warm temperatures before further cooling arrives. Along the coast, temperatures are generally mild with highs in the 60s and 70s, while highs in the interior spots soar to the upper 80s and mid 90s.

A cooling trend is on the way as low pressure develops over the area early next week, dropping both coastal and inland temperatures.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Christa Kurkjian

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content