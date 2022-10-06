A foggy start keeps coastal temperatures at bay Thursday, but the interior stays hot

Temperatures are changing little, but may warm slightly for inland areas. The coast will be in the 70s, and inland in the 80s to low 90s.

Heights are rising under high pressure centered around Northern California. However, the marine layer is keeping coastal temperatures at bay. It may be dense on the Central Coast in the early morning.

Friday and Saturday skies will clear out slightly better as there will be some offshore trends back in the forecast. They will be the two warmest days of the week.

An upper low near the Mexico-Arizona border is retrograding into Baja California through Friday, then moving closer to the States. Temperatures will cool Sunday through the middle of next week. The marine layer will continue each evening to morning, especially for the Central Coast.