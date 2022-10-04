Warming trend continues into Wednesday

As high pressure continues to build over the area, temperatures stay warm for the duration of the week. Offshore trends keep temperatures above normal into Wednesday, with less low clouds and fog for coastal communities, which helps keep temperatures mild.

Inland communities are feeling the brunt of the heat, with highs expected to be in the upper 80s and low 90s for a few more days. The Central Coast is staying generally mild in comparison to most of the area, with highs in the 70s and patchy morning clouds expected. Temperatures along the South Coast will be in the 70s and 80s, with no marine layer in the morning.

Heat aside, it has been a generally quiet weather pattern, with relief from warm temperatures expected to arrive on Sunday.