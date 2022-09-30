Skip to Content
Friday will lead into a mild first weekend of October

Temperatures are cooling a little bit further Friday, namely for the interior. The coast will be in the 70s, and interior back in the 80s.

With onshore flow increasing, the entire coastline will wake up to fog. The marine layer will be more stubborn to clear away. Troughing and increased onshore flow will stay through Saturday, likely the coolest day of the next several.

Sunday will serve as a transition day with onshore flow decreasing and the addition of some offshore trends. Temperatures will increase next week by a couple of degrees each day under ridging and mostly sunny skies. It will be a benign fall week.

Anikka Abbott

