Cooler temperatures for your weekend

Even though it has officially been fall for over a week, the weather will finally feel less like summer this weekend. as onshore flow increases. The cool temperatures continue into Saturday, with more low clouds and fog. The marine layer along the coast will help keep temperatures generally mild, especially during the morning hours. There is a slight chance of a light drizzle Saturday morning, but rainfall totals are expected to be minimal.

Most inland communities will enjoy further cooling Saturday, with highs mostly in the upper 70s and low 80s. Highs along the coast will be in the 60s and 70s.

A minor warming trend begins Sunday when the ridge of high pressure begins to build once again. Warm temperatures will linger into the middle of next week.