Benign fall weather arrives in time to kick off October events

We are expecting a truly typical fall weekend with temperatures near or a tad below average! For our region, that means conditions will be very pleasant.

Coasts and coastal valleys will start each day with an extensive and stubborn marine layer. It will clear to sunnier skies through the middle of the day, returning again at night.

If you're headed to the Ventura Harvest Festival from Friday through Sunday, expect to bring a light sweater in the morning or evening, but peel it off for lunchtime. Highs will be in the low 70s with a light midday breeze. With the festival at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, the marine layer will keep humidity up. It should be a perfect time to peruse handcrafted work from local artisans to kick off your holiday season early!

Also in true fall fashion, the Thirteenth Annual Scarecrow Fest kicks off this weekend in Solvang! Tour around town and vote for your favorite, spookiest, or even most Danish scarecrow. Being further inland, the marine layer will clear around 10:00 am, faster than the coast. Temperatures will also be warm enough to go without a jacket, as highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.