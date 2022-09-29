Temperatures cool as we approach the weekend

A cooling trend began Thursday and will continue into the weekend, with onshore flow helping drop temperatures to near normal. High pressure continues to weaken and overnight low clouds and fog will linger into the morning hours.

High temperatures across the board are dropping Friday, with highs inland dropping into the 80s. Along the coast, highs will primarily be in the 60s and 70s. The marine layer returns for most of the coastline, helping keep temperatures cool, especially during the morning hours.

Temperatures will stay mild this weekend, before a minor warming trend begins on Sunday. The warm up is not expected to be drastic.