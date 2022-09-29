A cooldown begins Thursday, likely running through Saturday

Temperatures are starting to cool off in some areas. The Central Coast will be in the 70s, South Coast in the 80s, and inland in the 80s to low 90s.

With a weak upper low just to the north, the region will start to turn to more fall-like weather. Onshore flow is also increasing, which will expand the marine layer.

The cooling trend will continue through Saturday. The marine layer will be a Central Coast fixture in the night to morning hours each day.

Sunday, onshore flow will lessen, and consequently the marine layer will clear better and quicker. Temperatures will also slowly warm a degree or two each day through early next week under a ridge of high pressure and sunnier skies.