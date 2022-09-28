Cooling trend begins Thursday

Wednesday will be the last warm day before a cooling trend begins on Thursday. Temperatures Thursday are not going to be cold, they will simply be on a downward trend. The Heat Advisory that has been in effect for Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys expires at 8pm on Wednesday.

By Thursday, high pressure weakens and onshore flow increases, which helps bring temperatures to near normal, and possibly below normal by the weekend. There will be increased low clouds overnight and into the morning hours. Gusty Sundowner winds are expected for at least one more night in Santa Barbara County, but should stay below advisory levels.

Highs inland will drop primarily to the 80s, while the far interior spots will still be in the 90s. Along the coast, highs drop to the 60s and 70s. Temperatures will be much more mild by the weekend and it will feel much more like fall.