A warm Wednesday with a cooldown on the horizon

Temperatures are warming further by just a degree or two Wednesday. The Central Coast will be in the 70s, South Coast in the 80s, and interior in the 90s to low 100s. A heat advisory in the Ventura County valleys has been extended until 8:00 pm.

High pressure is still strong over California, but eventually is going to be pushed out by a trough later in the day. It will increase northerly winds across the Southwest Coast as well.

With troughing and more onshore flow, temperatures will drop several degrees Thursday. The night to morning marine layer pattern will be firmly in place on the Central Coast, and expand each day through Saturday.

Temperatures will continue cooling through the weekend. Temperatures will be 2 to 4 degrees below normal. By Monday, ridging will build back into the state and warm temperatures slightly.