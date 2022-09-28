Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 5:11 am

A warm Wednesday with a cooldown on the horizon

Temperatures are warming further by just a degree or two Wednesday. The Central Coast will be in the 70s, South Coast in the 80s, and interior in the 90s to low 100s. A heat advisory in the Ventura County valleys has been extended until 8:00 pm.

High pressure is still strong over California, but eventually is going to be pushed out by a trough later in the day. It will increase northerly winds across the Southwest Coast as well.

With troughing and more onshore flow, temperatures will drop several degrees Thursday. The night to morning marine layer pattern will be firmly in place on the Central Coast, and expand each day through Saturday.

Temperatures will continue cooling through the weekend. Temperatures will be 2 to 4 degrees below normal. By Monday, ridging will build back into the state and warm temperatures slightly.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Anikka Abbott

Anikka Abbott is a weather anchor and reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Anikka, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content