Warm start to the week

The first full week of fall is off to a very warm start. This heatwave will peak early this week, with temperatures well above normal for most of the area. The heat has prompted a Heat Advisory that is currently in effect until 8pm Tuesday for Ojai Valley, the Central Ventura County Valleys, and the Southeastern Ventura County Valleys. During this time, it is best to avoid the outdoors and to drink plenty of water because heat illness is a real possibility.

Temperatures are expected to be hot again on Tuesday, will highs inland soaring to the mid 90s. Highs along the coast will primarily be in the 70s and 80s.

There is the potential for strong Sundowner winds across the western half of the Santa Ynez Range, but they are expected to remain below advisory levels. Cool conditions will build by the end of this week, bringing not only relief from the heat, but also a marine layer and low cloud cover.

