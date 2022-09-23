Coast stays mild, inland temps soar

The first weekend of fall is expected to be a warm one, with temperatures above average for some spots. The Central Coast is the only spot holding onto cooler temperatures due to onshore trends and a possible marine layer Saturday morning. Offshore flow is keeping temperatures warm, especially for inland communities. Even though the Central Coast is cooling Saturday, temperatures for interior spots are expected to be even warmer than they were on Friday.

The warm weather has prompted an Excessive Heat Watch to be issued for Ventura County’s coast and valleys. The Watch goes into effect Monday morning and extends through Wednesday evening. It is best to avoid non-essential outdoor activities and to stay hydrated to avoid heat related illnesses.

Highs inland are in the 90s, while highs along the coast are primarily in the 70s and 80s. Temperatures are expected to cool by the middle of next week.