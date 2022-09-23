A summer-like Friday on tap, plus a warm first weekend of fall

Temperatures will rise by another 2 to 10 degrees Friday, bringing the region a few degrees above normal. The coast will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s, and inland in the 80s to low 90s.

Weak onshore flow and offshore trends remain. The high from northern Texas is continuing to expand westward, all aiding and warm and mostly clear conditions.

We will have a temporary step backwards in temperature over the weekend on the Central Coast with onshore flow increasing slightly. The marine layer will still be minimal. There may be windier conditions on the South Coast Sunday evening, possibly reaching advisory levels.

Temperatures warm up further Monday and Tuesday with more offshore trends back in the forecast. The high is recentering over California. A trough will bring slow cooling by midweek.