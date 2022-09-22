Warm start to fall

The warming trend that began on Thursday will continue until early next week. Clear skies and less cloud cover are expected for much of the area. High pressure is building over the area and pushing westward from Texas, which is keeping the weather toasty for Southern California. Temperatures are above normal for this time of year.

Due to less offshore flow on Friday, cities along the Central Coast will actually be a few degrees cooler than they were on Thursday. However, interior spots will continue to be very warm until early next week. Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the warmest days of the next several.

Highs inland are expected to be in the low 90s tomorrow, while some coastal spots even warm up to the mid 80s. The cooling trend is forecasted to begin on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to be back to normal by next Friday.