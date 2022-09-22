Skip to Content
Temperatures rising Thursday for a warm first day of fall

Temperatures are warming up on this first day of fall. The Central Coast will be in the mid to upper 70s, but the South Coast and inland in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

The marine layer Thursday will be somewhat minimal with weaker onshore flow and some offshore trends. High pressure is expanding westward from Texas.

By Friday, the region will be near or above normal with high pressure building. However, there may be a brief step back on Saturday and Sunday with a temporary bump in onshore flow.

Warming continues again Monday and Tuesday as high pressure recenters in California and flow turns offshore. Wednesday may cool slightly with a trough.

