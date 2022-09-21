Warming trend begins on the first day of fall

While Thursday is the first day of fall, it is also the start to a warming trend. Temperatures are expected to increase as we approach the weekend and they will stay warm until early next week. High pressure that is building over the area is responsible for the warmer temperatures that will be replacing the cool, mild temperatures that we have been enjoying.

Light offshore flow Wednesday night calls for breezy conditions as northeast winds across interior areas pick up.The Central Coast will generally be excluded from this warm up due lingering low clouds and light onshore flow that is keeping temperatures cooler. Above normal temperatures across the rest of the area are expected beginning Thursday. Highs inland will be in the mid to upper 80s, while highs along the coast will primarily be in the mid 70s and low 80s.