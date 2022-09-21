Skip to Content
A warmup starts Wednesday, ramping up through the weekend

Temperatures are changing little bit on Wednesday; most areas will warm by a couple of degrees. The region will be in the 70s with little difference from the coast to inland.

The upper low is pulling out of the region to the north and east. Weak onshore flow is bringing in a patchy marine layer to start the day on the Central Coast, before clearing to sunnier skies. Stronger sundowner winds will fall just below advisory for the Gaviota Coast.

Some offshore trends will make for quick clearing on Thursday. By the end of the work week, skies will be mostly sunny and high pressure will start to move towards California from Texas.

Temperatures will warm and level out over the weekend into early next week, winding up 5 to 10 degrees above average.

