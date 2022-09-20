Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 5:15 am

Conditions are drying and clearing out Tuesday

Temperatures are staying below average, and perhaps only changing by a degree or two Tuesday. Most areas will still be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Rain chances are lowering significantly, but we may still see stray showers across the region, especially in the early morning. The morning will also start with a hodge-podge of low and mid-level clouds, clearing through the day.

On Wednesday, the low off the West Coast pulls to the northeast. Temperatures will start to warm. Stronger sundowner winds could bring advisories to the South Coast and Santa Ynez Range.

Warming continues through Friday, and warming slows over the weekend. The region will be about 5 to 10 degrees above normal by Monday.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Anikka Abbott

Anikka Abbott is a weather anchor and reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Anikka, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content