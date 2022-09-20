Conditions are drying and clearing out Tuesday

Temperatures are staying below average, and perhaps only changing by a degree or two Tuesday. Most areas will still be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Rain chances are lowering significantly, but we may still see stray showers across the region, especially in the early morning. The morning will also start with a hodge-podge of low and mid-level clouds, clearing through the day.

On Wednesday, the low off the West Coast pulls to the northeast. Temperatures will start to warm. Stronger sundowner winds could bring advisories to the South Coast and Santa Ynez Range.

Warming continues through Friday, and warming slows over the weekend. The region will be about 5 to 10 degrees above normal by Monday.