Lingering chance of rain until Tuesday

Monday was a mostly cloudy and rainy day for a majority of the area, especially for cities along the Central Coast. Rain amounts have been impressive thus far, with some cities getting up to two inches of rain. The South Coast and Ventura County were mostly dry, with only light showers in Santa Barbara. There is a lingering chance of rain Monday night and into Tuesday before the front weakens on Wednesday.

Increased cloud cover and a morning marine layer for coastal cities is helping keep temperatures cool for several days. Highs inland on Tuesday are primarily in the 70s, while highs along the coast are in the 60s and low 70s.

Even though the first day of fall is Thursday, temperatures ironically begin to warm up later this week and into the weekend as we say goodbye to summer.