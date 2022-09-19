A good chance of rain on this last Monday of summer

Temperatures are below average with our small storm system Monday. The coast will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, and inland in the 70s.

Rain chances continue through the day. Areas north of Point Conception could receive half inch to inch and a half of rain, and south could receive up to a tenth of an inch.

Winds will be stronger from a south or southwesterly direction, but are expected to remain below advisory levels.

The system will fizzle out, and conditions dry out Tuesday with some lingering isolated showers. Temperatures will warm up by a few degrees.

By midweek, temperatures will climb up towards normal, with weekend temperatures expected to reach several degrees above average.