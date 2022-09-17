Saturday Evening Forecast

A very nice and mild end for our last official Saturday of Summer 2022. We have no watches or warnings for anything weather related. For the overnight and in to early Sunday, look for more fog and low clouds and even some spotty drizzle. Lows will be mostly in the 50's. Sunday looks to be on the cool to mild side as an early season storm takes aim at the West Coast. There is a slight chance for showers in our northern areas with most areas expected to stay dry.

Looking ahead, despite our Summer not being officially over, an early season and unusually strong storm is headed our way. Our northern areas of Santa Barbara & San Luis Obispo Counties will likely see some decent showers on Monday. In fact, one of our forecast models has it stalling and dropping even more rain with totals possibly over an inch! This is outstanding news for drought concerns and also this will really aid in firefighting efforts across Northern California. Shower chance will linger in to Tuesday and again, best chance will be the farther north you go with many areas south of Point Conception seeing very little or nothing at all. By mid week, skies will clear and we could even see a decent warming trend as we eyeball the first weekend of Fall!