Mild and breezy September day

Cool and comfortable weather will continue into the weekend, with some areas dropping below normal for this time of year. Gusty Sundowner winds are expected tonight, with winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph. This has prompted a Wind Advisory to go into effect until 3am on Friday for Santa Barbara County’s Southwestern Coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

Friday is forecasted to be slightly warmer than Wednesday and Thursday due to the increase of offshore flow. The warm up is slight, keeping temperatures mild. Highs inland will primarily be in the low 80s, while highs along the coast will be in the 60s and 70s. These temperatures are still considered slightly below normal for this time of year.

There is an approaching upper low which brings a chance of rain Sunday night into Monday for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. The cool, and potentially rainy, conditions are expected for the first half of next week before temperatures begin to warm up again.