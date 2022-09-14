Cooler temperatures to continue…

Pleasant weather conditions will prevail across must of the area through the end of this week.

Compared to last week at this time, temperatures have generally cooled by 15 to 20 degrees, bringing welcomed relief from the heat.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will top off in 70s near the coast to 80s inland. For Thursday, temperatures will continue to be mild. Highs will generally range in the mid 70s in coastal communities to mid 80s inland. There could be a Thursday morning marine layer with patchy fog possible.

This weekend, a cutoff low may move into northern California. This will result in a frontal boundary extending towards the south. There may be enough moisture to squeeze out an isolated shower in locations primarily north of LA County.