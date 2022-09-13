Temperatures cool further Tuesday for a mild September day

Temperatures will decrease a little further Tuesday, winding up near or slightly below average. The coast will be in the 70s, and inland in the 80s.

The marine layer pattern has made its return to the Central Coast with onshore flow. By tonight, a trough over the eastern Pacific Ocean will start to budge and push into the California coast.

There will be little change Wednesday with continued broad upper-level troughs moving over the state. Thursday and Friday, troughs will move off the coast.

With decreasing onshore flow and even some offshore trends at the end of the week, cloud cover will struggle more to form. The marine layer will be interrupted and patchier in areas where it is present. Temperatures will increase to normal before another slight decrease over the weekend.