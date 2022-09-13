Mild September temperatures ahead

The cooling trend began on Tuesday, with both lower temperatures and less humidity across the area. Most of the wet and muggy weather has generally passed, but the mountains have a lingering chance of rain Tuesday afternoon. Below normal temperatures are expected for Wednesday and Thursday due to the uptick in onshore flow that is replacing the offshore flow, along with increased cloud cover. The marine layer is returning to coastal communities as well for the next several mornings, keeping temperatures nice and mild into the weekend. The Central Coast will especially feel the impact of the marine layer, while the Santa Barbara South Coast remains slightly warmer due to less cloud cover over the area.

Interior spots are enjoying a break from the prolonged, triple digit heat with highs in the low 80s on Wednesday. Along the coast, highs will primarily be in the 70s. Cooler weather is expected through the weekend and even into early next week.