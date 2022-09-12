Skip to Content
Monday is clearing and drying out from the weekend storm

Temperatures are leveling out Monday. The coast will be in the 70s to low , and inland in the 80s to low 90s.

Most showers have tapered off with the storm exiting the region. Humidity will finally lower as the day goes. A flood watch will remain in effect for the Ventura County mountains until 11:00 am.

We have a more typical week ahead with temperatures declining from broad troughs across California and off the coast. We will be near or slightly below normal temperature-wise from Tuesday on. The night to morning marine layer pattern will also return.

The weekend may warm a tad with some offshore trends, which will make the marine layer patchier.

