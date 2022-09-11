Sunday Evening Forecast Sept 11th

Tropical storm Kay continues to unravel to our southwest and as she does, more moisture will stream up and in to our region. Radar is showing pockets of heavy rain and even thunder for interior areas of all counties. These areas are very rural, but if you are near or plan to be, take care as flash flooding is possible through at least the mid evening. Watches are posted through about 11 pm. All other advisories and watches have dropped with just the flooding potential remaining. Overnight lows should drop a bit more as dryer air tries to return off the ocean. Lows will likely be in the 60's and 70's. Look for a return of a sea breeze for Monday and with that, cooler temperatures! Highs should be in the 70's along the coast with mostly 80'a farther inland.

Looking ahead, the remnants of Kay will finally depart completely as we roll through Monday and in to next week. Much cooler weather is expected as our sea breeze and marine layer start to slowly return. Look for mild 60's and 70's along the coast with the normal routine of morning fog slowly burning off and giving way to sunshine by the late morning or early afternoon. Inland areas will stay warm, but should be much closer to seasonal averages with highs in the 80's and low 90's. No big or unusual weather shocks are seen at this time. Our interesting tropical visitor so far has delivered some much needed rain and not created any big headaches, thank you "Kay"!