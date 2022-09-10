Saturday Evening Forecast Sept 10th

If you have ever wondered what living in Florida, parts of Hawaii or maybe Costa Rica would be like, you got a real taste these past couple of days. The remnants of Hurricane Kay continue to spin just southwest of us and that means we will continue to see warm temperatures, uncomfortable humidity and more scattered shower chances. We do expect the last remaining Heat Advisory, along the Central Coast, to drop off by early Sunday which is excellent news. Flash Flood alerts are expected to officially end on Sunday as well as above normal surf out of the south. For Sunday, look for another very warm day with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances. Most areas will continue to see temperatures about 10 degrees above where they should be for this time of year.

Looking ahead, the remnants of Kay will finally depart completely as we roll through Monday and in to next week. Much cooler weather is expected as our sea breeze and marine layer start to slowly return. Look for mild 60's and 70's along the coast with the normal routine of morning fog slowly burning off and giving way to sunshine by the late morning or early afternoon. Inland areas will stay warm, but should be much closer to seasonal averages with highs in the 80's and low 90's. No big or unusual weather shocks are seen at this time. Our interesting tropical visitor so far has delivered some much needed rain and not created any big headaches, thank you "Kay"!