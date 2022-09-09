Friday is the last day of the heat before Kay brings weekend rain

The heat is with us for one last day Friday. The coast will again be in the 80s to low 90s, and inland in the 90s to 100s. A warm overnight will follow above average highs.

An excessive heat warning will stay in effect until 8:00 pm for the inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and Ventura County valleys and inland coast. More excessive heat warnings will pick up at 10:00 am Friday morning for the Ventura County beaches, lasting until 8:00 pm as well. A heat advisory also expires at 8:00 am, covering the South Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and interior of SLO County.

A high surf warning will run until 2:00 am Sunday on the Ventura coast and eastern South Coast. Breaking waves will be 4 to 7 feet and rip currents will be dangerous. A wind advisory will be in effect for the Ventura County beaches from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Gusts will be up to 35 mph.

Offshore flow is keeping skies clearer to start, however that will not be the case all day. Tropical Storm Kay is 300 miles south of LA and moving northward, and will likely weaken to a depression as it does. Kay is bringing extra clouds in the afternoon, and depending on how thick the cloud cover is, we could see slightly cooler temperatures than forecast.

On Saturday, Kay will move west and loop around as it weakens. We have a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Because of its tropical nature, there may be brief heavy downpours.

Our coastal and valley areas will see between a quarter of an inch to two thirds of an inch of rainfall. Ventura County and mountains could see up to one inch. Areas with easterly winds will see less rain.

There is a flood watch in effect for the Ventura County mountains from Friday evening Saturday evening. There is potential for excessive run-off around creeks and streams, and flooding in low-lying flood-prone areas.

The storm lingers, but starts to move away Sunday. Humidity will lower eventually. Onshore flow will increase and bring a nice sea breeze.

Skies will clear out nicely next week and temperatures will level out at or slightly below average. Thankfully, several days of unremarkable weather will follow our extended heat wave and rainy weekend.