Chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend

After Friday’s hot and humid weather, relief from the heat finally arrives Saturday after an unrelenting heat wave. The extreme heat is going to be replaced by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, which has already brought increased cloud cover, moisture, and light sprinkles across the area. There is a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms beginning Friday night and into most of Saturday. There is less of a chance of showers on Sunday and Monday, but the clouds and moisture are likely to linger.

Temperatures are going to cool down significantly for most of the area Saturday, with highs primarily in the 80s. The heat alerts that are in place are expected to expire at 8pm tonight for the interior valleys, mountains, and coastal cities. A High Surf Advisory went into effect at 5am on Friday and extends through 2am Sunday for all of Santa Barbara County’s Coast, along with Ventura County’s Beaches. It is best to avoid the South Coast beaches this weekend due to the high surf and dangerous rip currents that are expected.

By the beginning of next week, temperatures are expected to be near normal for most of the area. Some spots will even dip below normal by Tuesday. Low clouds and fog should return to the coast, with the return of onshore flow which will help keep temperatures mild for the time being.