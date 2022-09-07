Rain this weekend?

Triple digit heat will continue in some locations until at least Friday with an excessive heat warning in place for much of the region!

However, relief is coming. The remnants of what is now Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico will slowly track towards the north over the next few days. This will cool temperatures, increase cloud cover and give most areas along the South Coast a decent chance for rain through the weekend. The best chance for showers is Saturday.

If the main bulk of Kay's remnants continue towards California, moisture may remain in place Sunday afternoon and Monday. This will give us a continued chance of at least an isolated thunderstorm with daytime heating.

If you are outside through Friday, make sure to drink plenty of water and spend plenty of time inside to cool off.